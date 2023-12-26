Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $138.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.