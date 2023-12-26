Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.6% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 88,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,363,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $448.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.