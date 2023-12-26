Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

CRM stock opened at $266.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day moving average of $219.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 847,875 shares of company stock valued at $194,305,109. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

