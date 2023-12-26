Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

