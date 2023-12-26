Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $369,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $190.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $166.66 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

