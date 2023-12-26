Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $5.96 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 150,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VO stock opened at $231.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

