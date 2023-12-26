Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $991,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

IYF opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.91.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

