Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $311.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.03 and its 200 day moving average is $265.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $311.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.11.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

