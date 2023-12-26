Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $582.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.45 and its 200 day moving average is $495.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $593.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

