Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $471.36 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

