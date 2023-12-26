Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

PANW opened at $298.21 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.11. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

