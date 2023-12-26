Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.