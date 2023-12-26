Nikulski Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the second quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS PJUL opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

