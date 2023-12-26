Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.05

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

