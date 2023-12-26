Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.29

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 461068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nintendo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nintendo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 27.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nintendo by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 15.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

See Also

