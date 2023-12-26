NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.77. NIO shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 35,342,582 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.