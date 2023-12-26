Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.00. 63,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 83,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $21.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

