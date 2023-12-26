Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 40.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $887.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 42.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NAT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAT

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.