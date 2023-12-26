Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Joseph P. Kelley Sells 2,800 Shares

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nordson Stock Up 0.5 %

Nordson stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $262.56. 29,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.43. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $262.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

