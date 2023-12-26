Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after acquiring an additional 152,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after acquiring an additional 452,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after acquiring an additional 528,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,133,000 after buying an additional 52,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.50. The company had a trading volume of 125,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $547.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.