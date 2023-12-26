Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Down 2.5%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.43. 2,413,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,359,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Redburn Atlantic raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,141,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

