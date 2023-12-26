NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given a $33.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Barclays cut NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Get NOV alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NOV by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.