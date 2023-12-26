NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.73. The stock had a trading volume of 397,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,790. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $354.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

