NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $245.12. The stock had a trading volume of 349,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.36. The company has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $245.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.