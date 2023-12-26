NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 1,777 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 26.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9 %

HON traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.46. The stock had a trading volume of 455,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,360. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

