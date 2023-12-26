NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 493 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $109,355,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,970,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $71.52. 122,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

