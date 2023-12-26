NovaPoint Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 275,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,447. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

