NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PLD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.29. 341,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,246. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

