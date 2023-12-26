NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 297,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. 1,740,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $55.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

