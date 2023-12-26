NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,894 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of MiMedx Group worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rice Doug bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. 206,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,412. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

