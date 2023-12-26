NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,006,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.10. 620,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,106. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.