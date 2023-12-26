NovaPoint Capital LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,391,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,925 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,325,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,769,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 139,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,035. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

