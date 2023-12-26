NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 2,505 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 188.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 108.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.78. The stock had a trading volume of 132,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,808. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.12 and a twelve month high of $128.83.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

