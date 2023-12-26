NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after buying an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after buying an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

SPGI stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $435.86. 142,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,126. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $441.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

