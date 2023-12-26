NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.25. 348,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

