NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 966,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $92,430,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 96,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.82. 6,322,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,235. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

