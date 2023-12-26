NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 327 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.72. 171,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,303. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

