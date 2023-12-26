NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 480 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,943. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $114.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.