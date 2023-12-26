NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 738 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.42. The company had a trading volume of 461,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,189. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.30 and a 200-day moving average of $278.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

