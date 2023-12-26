NovaPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.25.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
