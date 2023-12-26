Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.06

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $55.03, with a volume of 5136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. DNB Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $650.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

