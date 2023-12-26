NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Trading Up 4.6%

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 28,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 13,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

NTT DATA Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.05.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities analysts forecast that NTT DATA Group Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

