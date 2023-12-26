Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.44

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.44 and last traded at $69.63, with a volume of 30078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.27.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after buying an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,461,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.