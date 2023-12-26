Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.44

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.44 and last traded at $69.63, with a volume of 30078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.27.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after buying an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,461,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
