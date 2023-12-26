Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.74

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 260608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NULV. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,149,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

