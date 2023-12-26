O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Donnelley Financial Solutions makes up about 5.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.74% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $1,285,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,934,731.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $1,285,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,934,731.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,784 shares of company stock valued at $33,788,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.36. 11,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

