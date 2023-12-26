O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $6.25 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Tri Pointe Homes comprises approximately 2.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.23% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 565,011 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2,273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 554,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 530,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 373,400 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

TPH stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. 72,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,529. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

