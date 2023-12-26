O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Stepan makes up approximately 2.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.26% of Stepan worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 4.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Stepan by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 13,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Down 0.8 %

SCL traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.87. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $114.49.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

