O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. The company had a trading volume of 352,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

