Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Up 5.4%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.74. 99,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 599,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $94.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,909,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,758,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,410,000. Finally, Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

