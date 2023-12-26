Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $269.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 170.66% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

